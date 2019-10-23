|
|
LaVerne M. Nielsen
St. Cloud, MN - LaVerne May Nielsen, age 93, St. Cloud, MN died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church of the St. Cloud Region, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
LaVerne was born May 2, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN to Maurice G. and Grace T. (Tikkala) Jensen. She graduated from Southwest High School. LaVerne married Carl F. Nielsen on October 28, 1950 at Lake Harriet Methodist Church, Minneapolis. They lived in Minneapolis and Owatonna before moving to St. Cloud in 1955. LaVerne was a member of First United Methodist Church, St. Cloud Country Club and PEO Chapter DT. LaVerne was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughters. LaVerne enjoyed golf, playing bridge, playing piano, dancing, crossword puzzles, traveling with Carl, time at the lake and socializing with her many friends.
Survivors include her children, David (Shelly) Nielsen of Maple Grove, MN; Jan (Wayne) Brinkman of St. Cloud, MN; Jim Nielsen of Moorhead, MN; four grandchildren, Dan (Ellen) Brinkman, Beth (Justin) Fletcher, Jennifer (Kevin) Tousley, and Lisa (Rob) Dansare and nine great granddaughters, Olivia, Madeline, Claire and Jane Brinkman; Lauren, Alexa and Ellie Fletcher; Chloe Tousley; and Ella Dansare.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl on April 10, 1998, and brother William Jensen.
Memorial are preferred to First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Dave Nielsen, Jim Nielsen, Wayne Brinkman, Dan Brinkman, Justin Fletcher, Rob Dansare and Kevin Tousley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Benedict's Senior Community-the Court Assisted Living and 2nd Floor Long Term Care for the care they gave to LaVerne during her time there.
LaVerne will be greatly missed by everyone in the family whom she loved and cared for all of her life.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2019