Services
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elm Creek Chalet
Maple Grove, MN
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Elm Creek Chalet
Maple Grove, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne (Ruff) Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne (Ruff) Schmidt Obituary
LaVerne Schmidt (Ruff)

Plymouth - Schmidt, LaVerne (Ruff), 95, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Aug 28, 2019 with family by her side. Preceded in death by husband, John; sisters, Geraldine and Marie; and brothers, Don, Hilary, and William. Survived by daughters, Barbara (Don), Mary (Scott), and Lenora (Rick); grandchildren, Jeremy (Heather) and Amy (Troy); great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Annabelle, Jacob, Christian, and Caleb; and brothers, Jim (Donna) and Richard (Pat). A celebration of her wonderful life will be held on Sun, Sept 8 from 12-4 with a service at 12:30 at the Elm Creek Chalet, in Maple Grove. Private burial at Fort Snelling at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to J.A. Wedum Hospice Foundation, Brooklyn Park.

Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300

millerfuneralfridley.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now