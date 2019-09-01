|
|
LaVerne Schmidt (Ruff)
Plymouth - Schmidt, LaVerne (Ruff), 95, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Aug 28, 2019 with family by her side. Preceded in death by husband, John; sisters, Geraldine and Marie; and brothers, Don, Hilary, and William. Survived by daughters, Barbara (Don), Mary (Scott), and Lenora (Rick); grandchildren, Jeremy (Heather) and Amy (Troy); great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Annabelle, Jacob, Christian, and Caleb; and brothers, Jim (Donna) and Richard (Pat). A celebration of her wonderful life will be held on Sun, Sept 8 from 12-4 with a service at 12:30 at the Elm Creek Chalet, in Maple Grove. Private burial at Fort Snelling at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to J.A. Wedum Hospice Foundation, Brooklyn Park.
Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300
millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 1, 2019