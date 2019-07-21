|
|
LaVerne T. Torborg
Minnetonka - LaVerne T. Torborg, 81, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. LaVerne was born in St. Nicholas, MN on April 9, 1938 to Peter and Margaret (Bauer) Thul. Faith and generosity were the cornerstones of her life. She instilled these values in her family. LaVerne found joy in doing little acts with great love. She took the time to give with purpose, and those gifts often became treasures. She loved angels and to many, by her acts of kindness, she was one. She often had prayer candles burning for others' intentions. She was a loving Mom, our greatest cheerleader, and became our cherished friend. Her adoration for her grandchildren was obvious by her endless support at their activities and the bright smile on her face in their presence. Many appreciated LaVerne's sense of humor and her gift for bringing people together as exemplified by the many friend groups she enjoyed: Study Club, Birthday Group, Red Hats, Card Club, Softball/Canoe Group, Book Club. She loved traveling, concerts and theater and often coordinated group attendance. LaVerne was a successful entrepreneur establishing a number of salons in retirement communities throughout the Twin Cities. Her determination and creativity is an inspiration to her family. She is survived by her children Julie (Mike) Hussey, Tom (Kris), Laura (Rick) Kakach, Dan (Becky), Pam (Dana) Hendrickson; her beloved grandchildren Matt (Michelle), Andrew, Rachel (Bryce), R.J. (Mackenzie), Tyler, Jack, Tommy, Christopher, Robbie, Lucy, and Gus; great granddaughter Iris; sisters Rosemary Ruprecht, Marcie (Al) Udermann, Virgie Donaldson; brother Eldred (Joann); brother-in-law Jerry Preusser; many nieces, nephews, friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Ralph; parents; sisters Alvina (Bill) Birk, Betty Preusser, Cecille (Clarence) Schramel; brothers Lawrence (Louise), Elmer (Thelma). Mass of Christian Burial and Visitation Wednesday July 24 Church of St. Therese of Deephaven, 18323 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka. Mass at 11am, Visitation 10am. Memorials preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands, 525 N 7th St, Minneapolis, MN 55405. www.huberfunerals.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 21, 2019