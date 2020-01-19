Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Foley, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Foley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Thorsten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne "Jack" Thorsten


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne "Jack" Thorsten Obituary
Laverne 'Jack' Thorsten

Foley - LaVerne 'Jack' Thorsten, age 78 of Foley passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 18, 2020 at The Gardens of Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Rev. Beverly Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

LaVerne 'Jack' Thorsten was born July 28, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to John and Adeline (Stumvoll) Thorsten. He graduated from Foley High School in 1959 and entered the US Navy where he served on the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier, The USS Enterprise, from 1962 to 1964. He married Diane Barthelemy on September 2, 1967 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Jack loved hunting, fishing and country music. He was an excellent gardener and his grandchildren loved hiding in the peas and the corn that he planted. He loved to see things grow. The family wishes to thank staff at The Gardens at Foley and Moments Hospice for all their care and support shown to Jack and the family during this difficult time.

Jack is survived by his wife, Diane, Foley and children: Pam (Mike) McIver; Brian (Karri); Troy (Heidi) and Voni (Shawn) Hovland, all of Foley as well as grandchildren: Jake Thorsten, Kayla McIver, Connor Thorsten, Tanner McIver, Joe Thorsten, Brooks Hovland, Ella Hovland, Will Thorsten, Madden Hovland and Landon Thorsten. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Marvin, Foley; Marilyn (Roger) Johnson, Ellendale, ND; Gary (Georgianne), Foley; Danny (Debbie), Foley; Richard (Joanie), Longville; Darlene (John) Kadlac, Howard Lake and Terry (Beth) of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Mohs and a brother-in-law, Ed Koscielniak.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -