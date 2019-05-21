LaVon M Kedrowski



Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for LaVon M. Kedrowski, age 92, who passed away Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.



LaVon was born June 4, 1926 in St. Cloud to Cecil & Loretta (Kreger) Eberhardt. She moved to California at age 16 to work in the shipyards during WWII, and moved back to the St. Cloud area after the war. LaVon married Melvin Kedrowski on April 28, 1945 in Ft. Robinson, NE. She was a homemaker and also was a manager at Franklin Manufacturing and worked as a waitress at Enga's Café. LaVon was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Augustine Christian Women, and served on the funeral lunch committee. She was also a member of Waite Park American Legion Post 428 Auxiliary. LaVon enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing. She was faithful, loving, and supportive of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. LaVon had a great sense of humor. She was proud of her family and was encouraging of others dreams.



Survivors include her sons, Melvin, Jr. of St. Cloud, Mike (Jackie) of Duluth, Joel (Ruthann) of Sauk Rapids, and Jay of St. Cloud; son-in-law, Don Christopherson of Sauk Rapids; daughters-in-law, Jennifer Heinrich of Arizona, Susan Souba of Mora, and Stacy Kramer of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Will, Ericka, John, Patrick, Mark, Paul, Kelly, James, Kris, Andrew, Holly, Ryan, Ashley, Alycia, and Amber; and 26 great grandchildren. LaVon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; son, Richard; daughter, Bonnie Christopherson; brother, David; and infant brother, Richard.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 21, 2019