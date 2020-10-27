1/1
Lawrence A. Rudolph
Lawrence A. Rudolph

St. Stephen - Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in St. St. Stephen for Lawrence A. Rudolph, age 82 of St. Stephen who passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Entombment will take place in the parish mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Stephen's Parish Center and after 12:00 Noon on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. and the Bishop Trobec Knights of Columbus Council #5276 at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the parish center. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lawrence was born on May 4, 1938 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Margaret (Rajkowski) Rudolph. He served in the United States Army Reserve. Lawrence married Verdell Weller on June 29, 1964 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was employed by Lantz Lens in St. Cloud and Minoco Lens in St. Stephen. In 1972 Larry started Index 53 Optical in his basement and moved to its present location in 1975, he sold the business in 2016. Larry then started and operated St. Stephen Optical until July, 2020. For several years he served on the St. Stephen City Council and as Mayor.

He was an active member of St. Stephen's Parish and a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Assembly #520 and the Bishop Trobec Knights of Columbus Council #5276.

Larry loved gardening, Fox News, popcorn, polka music and he especially liked spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Verdell; children, Anita (Ray) Smoley of St. Stephen, Renee Narlock of Clintonville, Wisconsin, Scott (Karen) of Bowlus and Aaron (Renee) of Opole; 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Eugene (Shirley) of Foley, Jerome of St. Wendel, Thomas of Clearwater, Joseph (Deb) of Rice, Robert of St. Wendel and Gerald of St. Wendel; sister, Mary Ann (Ron) Ritter of St. Wendel; and former sister-in-law, Elaine Majerus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward; great granddaughter, Rapunzel Narlock; and sister-in-law, Diane Rudolph.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
