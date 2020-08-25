1/1
Lawrence E. "Lonnie" Thelen
1942 - 2020
Lawrence "Lonnie" E. Thelen

St. Cloud - Private family services will be held at a later date for Lawrence "Lonnie" E. Thelen, 78, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Lonnie was born on January 27, 1942 in Minneapolis to Edmund and Marie (Durand) Thelen. He married Shawn Kaiser in September 1986. Lonnie worked as an information manager for over 55 years. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force before being discharged in 1964. Lonnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and listening to music. He was a very social person who enjoyed spending time with friends, meeting new people and hosting events. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He will be missed by his wife, Shawn of St. Cloud; daughter, Jeanne of St. Cloud; siblings, Terry (Ruth), Deni (Mary), Kathy (Mike), Judy Heimstead, Mary (Bill) Lenk, Cliff (Wendy), Mike (Donna), Bob; aunt, Theresa Garman of Wesley, IA and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; brother, Darrel; sister in-law, Michelle Thelen; in-laws, Bob and Marki Kaiser.

Memorials preferred to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or to any veteran association.

A special thank you to the staff at Centracare Hospice for their wonderful care of Lonnie.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
