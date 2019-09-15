|
|
Lawrence M. Poston, MD
Bloomington - Lawrence Marmon Poston of Bloomington passed away September 3, 2019 while in hospice at Walker Methodist Care Suites in Edina, MN. He was 84 years old.
Larry graduated from Cathedral High School in 1953, served in the Army from 1955-57, graduated from St. John's University in 1959 and received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Minnesota in 1963. He had a solo practice in Caledonia, MN from 1964-1986, joined Hennepin Faculty Associates in 1986 and the University of Minnesota Medical School Family Practice Department in 1988 and retired from there in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Vera, children, Anne Annis (Craig), John Poston (Nancy), Mary Hargis (Matt), Sarah Pieper (Jon), Karl Poston (Jennifer), and grandchildren Justin, Allyson, Lindsey, & Mark Poston, Rachel Merriman, Claire, Sophie & Tate Pieper, Nicholas & Thomas Hargis and Tonya Milliken. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, and sister.
Larry donated his body to science at the University of Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: , , Bridging or the Union Gospel Mission.
Mass of Christian Burial Mon., Sept. 23, 11AM at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 9401 Nesbitt Ave S, Bloomington. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at the church and also visitation Sun., Sept. 22, 5-8 PM at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145, 2300 W. Old Shakopee Rd.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 15, 2019