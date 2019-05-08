|
Lawrence W. Wurm
Maple Lark - Lawrence W. Wurm, age 78, of Maple Lake, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Centennial Villa in Annandale.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Maple Lake with Fr. Andrew Stueve as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday, both at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Maple Lake. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Lawrence William Wurm was born at home in Corinna Township on August 9, 1940. He was the second child of Russell and Lorraine (Cordell) Wurm. Lawrence attended St. Timothy's School in Maple Lake and graduated from Maple Lake High School with the Class of 1958. In 1962, he was united in marriage to Carol J. Eichten at St. Timothy's Catholic Church; they were blessed with four children. Lawrence worked as a pipelayer in water and sewer construction for over 25 years with Orfei & Sons and P.C.I.; he later worked at Production Stamping in Rogers. He was a lifetime member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church. In his spare time, Lawrence enjoyed sports, NASCAR, wearing/collecting baseball caps, and trying his luck with slot machines. He took great pride in keeping his vehicles and yard in tip-top shape. Above all, Lawrence loved his family and took great pride in all of them.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol of Maple Lake; children, Greg (Pam) of Annandale, Jerry (Tracey) of Maple Lake, Julie (Mike) Moree of McBee, South Carolina, and Glen (Rose) of Woodbury ; grandchildren, Nick Wurm, Lauren (Craig) Johnson, Brittany (Carl) Hoiland, Chelsey, Isabella, Francesca, Solomon, and Elijah Wurm; great-grandchildren, Logan and Carter Hoiland and Lindy and Lola Johnson; Siblings, Howard (Joyce) of Albertville, Marilyn (Dave) Hochstedler of St. Michael, Lester (Jeannine), Clifford, Marlene Mavencamp, and Mark (Jackie) all of Maple Lake; sister-in-law, Marilyn Wurm of Monticello; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joyce Schneider, Ralph (Karen) Eichten, Darlene Eichten, Lawrence "Red" (Cathi) Eichten, Russ (Bev) Eichten, and Patty (Fred) Culp; many nieces, nephews, other family members, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Roger, father-in-law and mother-in-law Ralph and Frances Eichten, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Carol Smith Wurm, Mike Mavencamp, Dennis Eichten, James Schneider, David and Sherry Larson.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 8, 2019