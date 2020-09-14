Leander "Lee" F. GillSt. Cloud, MN - Leander "Lee" Gill, age 87, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN.Leander was born in St. Joseph, MN on April 17, 1933 to Martin and Theresa (Scherer) Gill.Survivors include his wife, of 62 years, Judy Gill of St. Cloud, MN; son James (Amy) Gill of St. Cloud, MN; daughter Julee (Paul) Volkmuth of Coon Rapids, MN; brother Ken (Helen) Spoden; sister Ann Marklowitz and her fiancé Gary Rocheleau; and grandchildren, Rachel, Karla, Michael and Megan.He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Amy, brothers Paul Gill, Vernon (Dawn) Spoden, and sister Patricia (Spoden) Brandt.