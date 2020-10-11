Leander I. Bieniek



Holdingford - Leander I. Bieniek, 87 year old resident of Holdingford, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9 at the Landings of Sauk Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at 2:00 P.M. at St Hedwigs Catholic Church in Holdingford. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening at the church from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 1:00-2:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the church in Holdingford. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.



Leander Bieniek was born on August 17, 1933 in Opole, Minnesota to the late Victor and Julia (Kuklok) Bieniek. He grew up in the Opole area where he attended school through the eighth grade. He was united in marriage to Louise Reishel on September 29, 1954 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Leander worked the following throughout his life: Supervisor at Landy Packing, drove bus for Trobec's bus in St. Stephen and owned and operated Lee's Market in Holdingford. Lee played the concertina in the "KML Band" for many years. He enjoyed socializing, going to bologna days, snowmobiling in his younger days, ice fishing, hand rolling his own cigarettes and an occasional trip to the casino. He was a former member of the Eagles Club and was a current member of St. Hedwigs Catholic Church in Holdingford.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Joan (Jerry) Pilarski of Rockville, Ken (Jodi) Bieniek of Rice, Mary Jo (Jeff) Klein of Holdingford, Ron (Annette) Bieniek of Monticello, Dan Bieniek of Holdingford; siblings, Butch (Carol) Bieniek of St. Cloud, Marcel (Kathy) Bieniek of Sauk Rapids, Vic (Bonnie) Bieniek of Little Falls, Marlene (Dennis) Symalla of Stillwater, MN and Vicki (Don) Carlson of North Branch, MN; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Selma Reischel of Waite Park.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; parents, Victor and Julia Bieniek; father and mother-in-law, John (Margaret) Reischel; daughters, Arlene Reed, Marlene Bieniek; siblings, Claude Bieniek, Ernie Bieniek, Bessie Bieniek, Felix Bieniek and Bernice Yamry; brother-in-law, Ray Reischl; sisters-in-law, Bernie (Pete) VanHeel, Mary Ann (Roman) Saurer.



The arrangements for Leander are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. 320-632-4393.









