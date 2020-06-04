Leander J. MeyerSt. Joseph, Minnesota - Leander J. Meyer, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Serenity Place in St. Joseph. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held, followed by burial in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery.Friends and family are invited to a public visitation to be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. To ensure visitor safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, those attending will be required to wear face masks and observe the social distancing guidelines provided.Leander was born on February 2, 1922, to C. Margaret (Sand) and Maximilian Meyer. He married Dolores Bechtold on May 20, 1947. Together they raised seven children on the family farm in St. Joseph. Leander also developed a business as a woodworker and cabinet maker; his handiwork can be found in many central Minnesota homes and businesses. After retirement, both Leander and Dolores enjoyed wintering in Arizona, and he was able to continue traveling there until 2018. Lee, as he was known in the community, was known for his extensive volunteer service. He served as the St. Joseph Township Clerk for 16 years. He was the Chair of the St. Joseph Parish July 4th Festival for 25 years. In the early 90s, he was the grand marshal of the Festival parade. On July 4, 2019, he was grand marshal again, this time as a 97 year-old. He and Dolores were active with Senior Citizens of St. Joseph and were honored in a July 4th Festival parade as Senior King and Queen. He served in various volunteer positions for the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Order of Foresters (mutual insurance) and was active for many years as a member and an officer of the American Milk Producers Inc. He delivered Meals on Wheels as an RSVP volunteer well into his 80s.Lee's pastimes covered a range of interests. A dedicated fisherman and hunter, he was a lifetime member of the St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club. In their younger years, he and Dolores enjoyed 20 plus years of square dancing and danced competitively throughout the region. In between woodshop commissions, he crafted grandfather clocks—some made for family members and others donated to the St. Joseph Parish for fundraising. He enjoyed cardplaying from boyhood until his final days and was proficient in many games, including Wizard, a game he taught to staff and residents at Serenity Place.Lee believed in service that extended beyond organizations to include neighbors, friends, family, and sometimes strangers. He offered a helping hand to anyone who needed it, and his genuine affection for all kinds of people made him a good friend to many. He loved telling a good story and playing practical jokes. Lee will be remembered as a man who knew hardship and hard work, but who always did his best with enthusiasm, energy and a can-do attitude. He will be missed by many.Leander is survived by daughters Kathleen of St. Joseph, MN, Rita (Larry Rapp) of North Oaks, MN, and Helen of Minneapolis, MN; sons David (Debbie) of White Bear Lake, MN, John (Susan) of Ocala, FL, James (Susan Hennen) of Sartell, MN, and Paul (Christine) of Plymouth, MN; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister Marcella Roe of Grey Eagle, MN; and sisters in-law Josephine Meyer of St. Joseph, MN, and Dorothy Meyer of Sedona, AZ. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, parents Margaret and Max, and siblings Cyril, Catherine, and Roman.The family is grateful for the support and care provided by the staff of Serenity Place and the Centracare Hospice and Homecare Program.Memorials are preferred to the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 384, St. Joseph, MN 56374.