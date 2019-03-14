|
|
Lee Schlough
Prior Lake - W. Lee Schlough, age 75, of Prior Lake, MN, passed on March 9, 2019, after a valiant battle with Prostate Cancer.
A visitation on Monday, March 18, from 4-7 pm, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake and 1 hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 19 at 11 am, at St, Michael Catholic Church 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Interment at Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Lee was born to parents, Wesley and Harriet (Greenwood), on May 31, 1943, in Chicago, IL. He graduated from St Cloud High School in 1961. Lee served in the United States Navy and worked for Northwest Airlines nearly 40 years. He married Joanne Eissing on October 5, 1968.
Survived by Joanne; son, Bryann (Lisa Edgerly) Schlough; grandchildren, Novia and Olly; siblings, Jim Schlough, Dick (Rebecca) Schlough, Mary (David) Huber, Judy (John) Stadden, Don (Theresa) Schlough, Margaret Schlough, Barbara Fritz, Paul (Jamie) Schlough, Patty Schlough, Terri Braun, Joy (Brian) Lang; aunt, Carole Freeman; many other relatives and friends.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation www.ballardsunderfuneral.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 14, 2019