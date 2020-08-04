Lee T. Johnson



Saint Cloud - (July 20, 1952 - July 31, 2020)



Upon his request, no public services will be held for retired Minnesota Department of Corrections Lt. Lee Thomas Johnson, 68, of Saint Cloud.



Cremation has taken place under the care of Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home and a funeral marker will be placed at New Hill Cemetery in Anaconda, Montana next to his father's marker.



Lee died July 31, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice Home after a short battle with cancer. He was born on July 20, 1952 in Minneapolis Minnesota to Harold and Dori Johnson. The family moved to Rochester Minnesota when he was 2 years old where his father worked for the W.S. Nott Company and his mother worked for Olmsted Medical Center (then the Olmsted County Hospital) and the Mayo Clinic.



He was raised in Rochester, graduated from John Marshall High School and lettered in diving. After High School, Lee spent a summer backpacking and working in Yellowstone National Park before enlisting in the Army. He served in the Army from 1973 to 1975 with a Pershing II missile group in West Germany. After the Army, he continued his education at the University of Minnesota in Saint Cloud Minnesota. He began and continued working for the Minnesota Department of Corrections until his retirement 30 years later.



Early on he discovered a passion for music that he expressed by playing trumpet in the marching band and also by playing bass guitar with friends at the Olmsted County Fair while in High School. He continued singing and playing bass, acoustic, electric guitar and electric organ until shortly before his death. He can be heard with friends on a soon to be released music CD titled "Bookends: 1965 to 2020".



He loved keeping fit through martial arts and held a Black Belt in Karate, he studied and taught at the St. Cloud Karate and T'ai Chi Instruction. He served on the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge board from 2008-2019, serving as VP, president, editor, photographer and Friends policies and procedures advisor



Lee was a Life Scout and an active outdoorsman, enjoying many weeks fishing and camping in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and our National Parks with friends and family.



His survivors include a sister, Doreen Johnson of Gardener, Montana; and brothers Ted (Bonnie) Johnson of Williamsburg, Virginia; David (Michelle) Johnson of Bellevue, Iowa; William (Suzette) Johnson of Del Ray Beach, Florida; and Robert (Colleen) Johnson of Lake City, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and/or the Quiet Oaks Hospice Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store