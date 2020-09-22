1/1
Leo H. Janssen
Leo H. Janssen

Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Leo H. Janssen age 98, who died Monday, September 21, at his home in Richmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the visitation and service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home.

Leo was born on September 24, 1921 in Richmond, MN to August and Elizabeth (Hagemeier) Janssen. He married Lorraine Court on April 30, 1946 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN. Leo farmed and then started his own business, Janssen Masonry in the mid 1960's. He enjoyed dancing, woodworking, playing cards, visiting and telling stories of the old days.

Survivors include his children, Richard (Sharon), Melvin, Gladys (Doug) Chirhart, Arthur (Patricia), Gene, Kenneth (Debra), Rose; 2 sisters, Betty Hilsgen, Wally Nohner; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine (1990); siblings, John, Ann Brown, Trudy Schroeder, Ambrose; daughter-in-law, LaVette Janssen (March 17, 2020).






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
