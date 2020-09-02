1/1
Leo I. Buettner
Leo I. Buettner

Richmond (formerly of St. NIcholas) - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Leo I. Buettner age 93, who died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the Sts. Peter & Paul parish cemetery. Those attending the mass and burial must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The mass will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Leo was born on February 16, 1927 in Lake Henry, MN to Mathias and Eva (Hoppe) Buettner. He married Margaret Feneis on April 30, 1956 in St. Mary's Cathedral, St. Cloud. Leo served in the U.S. Army. He farmed most of his life east of St. Nicholas. Leo enjoyed playing cards and visiting with friends and relatives. He was a member of Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his children, Linda Tolliver, Ralph (Lori), Mark (Lori), Marvin, Sharon (Pete) Fiereck and 7 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (2003) and 7 siblings.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
