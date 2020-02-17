|
|
Leo J. Wieneke
Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial for Leo Wieneke, 82, will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Leo passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home residence.
Visitation will from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday , February 20, 2020 at the St. Anthony Parish Center in Watkins. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.
Leo Wieneke was born on March 25, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was the son of Joseph and Katherine (Oster) Wieneke. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On June 23, 1960, Leo was united in marriage to Caroline Hilsgen in Cold Spring. They resided at Watkins where Leo farmed. He was also employed as a heavy equipment operator for many years. Leo was a member of the 49ers Union and the Watkins American Legion Post #453.
Leo is survived by his wife, Carol Wieneke of Watkins; Children, Janet (Mike) Dockendorf of Cape Coral, FL, Lori (Tim Tellijohn) Wieneke of LeSeuer, Tom (Rhonda) Wieneke of St. Cloud, Sharon (Marc) Dittman of Paynesville, Joe (Janet) Wieneke of Clearwater, Sandy Wieneke of Portage, WI; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; brothers and sister, Gertie (Clarence) Scheeler of Kimball, Martin (Loretta) Wieneke of Cold Spring, Tony (Carolee) Wieneke of North St. Paul, Matt (Diane) Wieneke of Palm City, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Kate Wieneke; brother and sisters, John Wieneke, Marie Schmitz, Annie Weirens.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020