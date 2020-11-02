Leo JacobsSauk Rapids - Leo Jacobs, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, at the Wildwood Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids. Leo was born on September 16, 1934 in Lynden Township on his families' farm, the son of John and Helen Jacobs. Leo graduated from St. Cloud Tech high school with the Class of 1952, and went on to join the Army Reserves in 1957; he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1963 after serving at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Fort Knox, KY, Camp Ripley, Fort McCoy, WI, and Camp Ripley, MN. He worked for the Great Northern Railroad for 40 years before his retirement in 1996. On October 8, 1966, he was united in marriage to Carole Ann Smith at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud and their union was blessed with two sons. Leo and Carole shared 50 years of dedication until Carole's passing in 2016. Leo is survived by his sons, Aric (Angel) Jacobs of Kila, MT, and Bryan Jacobs of Clearwater, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Jacobs; parents, John and Helen Jacobs; brothers, Loyal and Thomas Jacobs. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.