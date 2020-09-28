Leona Auer

Leona AuerSartell - The Mass of Christian Burial for Leona Agnes Auer, age 95, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2 at Seven Dolors Church in Albany. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Leona passed away peacefully on Sunday at Country Manor in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Home of Albany. Leona was born on August 10, 1925 in Albany, the daughter of Bernard and lsabella (Clarke) Wehseler. She was united in marriage to Benedict Auer on October 5, 1948 in Albany, and their union was blessed with five children. Leona and Benedict shared over 60 years of dedication and faith before Benedict's passing in 2011. Leona was a very active member of her community; she served as the president of numerous organizations including the Christian Mothers, St. Jude's Mission, and the Legion auxiliary as well as the nursing home auxiliary. Leona will always be remembered by her sons, James Auer, Kenneth (Alison) Auer, Mark (Joy) Auer, and Patrick Auer; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; son-in-law, Howard Goldfine; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Benedict Auer; daughter, Margaret Goldfine; parents, Bernard and lsabella Wehseler; siblings, Loretta (Al} Mossman, Al Wehseler, Edmund (Agnes) Wehseler; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie McLellan. Memorials are preferred to the Endowment Fund for Seven Dolors Church and Seven Dolors School.