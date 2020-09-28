1/
Leona Auer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Auer

Sartell - The Mass of Christian Burial for Leona Agnes Auer, age 95, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2 at Seven Dolors Church in Albany. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Leona passed away peacefully on Sunday at Country Manor in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Home of Albany. Leona was born on August 10, 1925 in Albany, the daughter of Bernard and lsabella (Clarke) Wehseler. She was united in marriage to Benedict Auer on October 5, 1948 in Albany, and their union was blessed with five children. Leona and Benedict shared over 60 years of dedication and faith before Benedict's passing in 2011. Leona was a very active member of her community; she served as the president of numerous organizations including the Christian Mothers, St. Jude's Mission, and the Legion auxiliary as well as the nursing home auxiliary. Leona will always be remembered by her sons, James Auer, Kenneth (Alison) Auer, Mark (Joy) Auer, and Patrick Auer; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; son-in-law, Howard Goldfine; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Benedict Auer; daughter, Margaret Goldfine; parents, Bernard and lsabella Wehseler; siblings, Loretta (Al} Mossman, Al Wehseler, Edmund (Agnes) Wehseler; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie McLellan. Memorials are preferred to the Endowment Fund for Seven Dolors Church and Seven Dolors School.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Seven Dolors Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Seven Dolors Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
300 Railroad Ave
Albany, MN 56307
320-845-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved