Leona C. Willenbring
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona C. Willenbring

Richmond - A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Leona C. Willenbring age 97, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Leona was born on June 30, 1922 in Richmond, MN to Paul and Theresia (Fienhage) Braegelmann. She married Othmar Willenbring on October 2, 1945 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Leona was a homemaker and caregiver all her life. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing cards and visiting with her extended family. Leona was a member of Catholic United Financial, Christian Women, Senior Smiles and various card clubs.

Survivors include her children, David, Daune (Diane), Vernon, Theresa (Francis) Bischof, Donna (Delroy) Rothstein, Lloyd (Sharon), Helen (Donald) Thomes, Orville (Bernice), Clifford (Sue), Jerome (Barb), Melvin (Carolynn), Shirley (Bruce) Schmitt, Viola (Randy) Johannes; sister, Anna Mae (Joe) Gruenes; 42 grandchildren; 88 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Othmar (1987); siblings, Roman, Donald and Wendelin Braegelmann; and 2 great-grandchildren, Brianna and Finnely.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved