Leona C. WillenbringRichmond - A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Leona C. Willenbring age 97, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.Leona was born on June 30, 1922 in Richmond, MN to Paul and Theresia (Fienhage) Braegelmann. She married Othmar Willenbring on October 2, 1945 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Leona was a homemaker and caregiver all her life. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing cards and visiting with her extended family. Leona was a member of Catholic United Financial, Christian Women, Senior Smiles and various card clubs.Survivors include her children, David, Daune (Diane), Vernon, Theresa (Francis) Bischof, Donna (Delroy) Rothstein, Lloyd (Sharon), Helen (Donald) Thomes, Orville (Bernice), Clifford (Sue), Jerome (Barb), Melvin (Carolynn), Shirley (Bruce) Schmitt, Viola (Randy) Johannes; sister, Anna Mae (Joe) Gruenes; 42 grandchildren; 88 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.She was preceded in death by her husband, Othmar (1987); siblings, Roman, Donald and Wendelin Braegelmann; and 2 great-grandchildren, Brianna and Finnely.