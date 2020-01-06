|
Leona T. Gruber
Pierz - Leona T. Gruber, 91 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Pierz Villa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, with Father Kenneth Popp and Deacon John Wocken officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday and from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Wednesday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Christian Mothers will pray the Rosary at 4:30 PM on Tuesday.
Leona was born on March 21, 1928 in Granite Township to the late Paul and Catherine (Weidenbach) Dahmen. Leona grew up in Granite Township, and attended school at the country school in the area up until 8th grade. Leona was united in marriage to Melvin Gruber on June 2, 1948. In 1953, they purchased a farm east of Pierz. In 1989, they purchased a home in Pierz until moving into an apartment at Kamnic in 2004. In her free time, Leona enjoyed quilting, baking, playing cards, gardening, and cooking up a storm for family and friends for many occasions. Leona often volunteered at the Pierz Villa, and had cooked for many funeral luncheons. She was also active in the Christian Mothers for over 50 years.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Kevin (Mary Jo) Gruber of Baxter, MN, Dale (Dianne) Gruber of St. Cloud, MN, Mark (Gwen) Gruber of Pierz, MN, James (Nancy) Gruber of Pierz, MN, and Blaise (Brenda) Gruber of Sauk Rapids, MN; sister-in-law, Delores Dahmen of Dearborn, MI; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Leona was preceded in death by husband Melvin in 2004; parents, Paul and Catherine Dahmen; brothers, Erhart, Herb, Reinhard, and Virgil; and sister, Margaret.
The family wishes to thank the Pierz Villa staff and hospice for their great care of Leona.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN (320)632-5242
www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020