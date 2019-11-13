|
Leone Plantenberg
Bryson City, NC - Leone Plantenberg, 91, formerly of St. Cloud, Minnesota died November 10, 2019 while under the care of Hospice in North Carolina. She was living with and being cared for by her daughter Nancy.
Leone was born April 21, 1928 in Willmar, Minnesota to Leonard and Dagmar Omlie Leedahl. She married Paul Plantenberg on February 19, 1949 in St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She attended St. Cloud School of Nursing and became an RN. She was a stay at home mom until her children were grown and then went back to school to re-certify for her profession. She did hospital nursing, worked in a retirement home with Alzheimer patients, and when she retired she volunteered for hospice.
She is mother and mother-in-law to, Colleen and Gary Kittelson of Hudson, FL; Mary and Bill Perkins of Hanover, PA; Don Plantenberg and Vicki Mansour of Elk River, MN; Paul Plantenberg and Bob Hesse of Sarasota, FL; Nancy Wenzel of Bryson City, NC; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Colleen Borgert and Sharon Ziebol.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul; her parents; brother Wesley, and her granddaughter Becky Perkins.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019