LeRoy "Lee" A. HoonSt. Cloud - Private services will be held for Lee Anthony Hoon, 77, of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.Lee was born on March 26, 1943 to Lester and Madge (Senger) in Billings, MT. He spent most of his childhood in Mobridge, South Dakota. Lee attended and graduated from Northern State in Aberdeen, SD before obtaining his Master's Degree from St. Cloud State University. Lee worked as a teacher in St. Cloud at Madison Elementary. He married Linda Moulzolf on July 9, 1976 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman and on October 31, 1978, Lee became a father to their only son Shane. Lee was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church.Lee loved traveling, being outdoors and camping, collecting coins, playing cribbage, and spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for cars, specifically Corvettes, of which he had numerous, and took great pride in his 1975 Corvette Stingray Convertible. He felt freest when he was driving with the top off and wind in his face.Lee was known for his incredible character, his zest for life, his stories, and his jokes. He loved meeting new people and making new friends and was always the first to help anyone in need. He was humble, and resilient, but determined and excelled at all he did. He was the life of the party, always leaving a smile and laugh with those he met and who knew him. He had his own recognizable laugh, usually accompanied by a few "favorite" words. His beautiful spirit will live on through those he left behind.His surviving family includes his wife Linda of St. Cloud; son, Shane of Golden, CO and Shane's fiancée Arlene and son Jayden; sisters, Carol Baker and Linda Rovinsky and brother, James.