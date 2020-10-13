LeRoy (Lee) C. Kopp



LeRoy (Lee) C. Kopp, 86, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020.



He is survived by his devoted wife Barbara of 61 years, sons Terry (Debbie) and Brian, daughters Debbie and Kristin (Chris), grandfather to 12 grandchildren (Shaun (Erin), Angela, (Bryce) Jennifer (Joe), Christopher, Matthew (Justina), Monica (John), Alex (Sam), Stephen, Gabriel, Peter, Henry and Leah, 17 great grandchildren, brother to loving siblings, sister Donna (Owen) Kane, brothers Bill (Connie) and Ron and sister-in-law Pat, uncle to many nieces and nephews, countless friends and colleagues (his devoted assistant Lindsey Lang, John Flakne, Adam Engebretson, and Jill Martin) and loving caregivers.



He was a remarkable man who truly lived a remarkable life. He will never be forgotten. All those who knew him knew him as a man of tremendous integrity, kindness, generosity and great wit.



He was born in St. Cloud Minnesota on September 23, 1934, son of Wilmont and Irene. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School with honors and then went on to graduate from University of Minnesota's Business School in 1956. Upon graduation, Lee spent 3 years of active duty in the Navy. He met the love of his life, the charming Barbara, in Washington D.C. They were married in 1959.



He then joined J.M. Dain (now RBC Dain Rauscher) where he served as branch manager. In 1990, he established his own company, Kopp Investment Advisors, which was recognized as one of the top money managers in the nation. He was a great philanthropist who established the Kopp Family Foundation in 1986. His generosity has touched the lives of thousands. He will be truly missed.



Funeral arrangements pending.









