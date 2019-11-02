|
LeRoy E. Warnert
St. Joseph, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for LeRoy E. Warnert, age 86, of St. Joseph. LeRoy passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday all at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.
LeRoy was born on June 10, 1933 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Benedict and Crescentia (Lahr) Warnert. He was raised in St. Joseph. LeRoy married Lois Z. Beumer on October 22, 1966 at St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. He owned and operated the family Century Farm as well as working for the Post Office for many years. LeRoy was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where he ushered for over 60 years, Knights of Columbus Council #7057, and was a Crosier Apostolate.
He enjoyed metal working, painting, reading, gardening, traveling, taking care of the animals on the farm. LeRoy especially loved the time spent with his family. He was also very devoted to his faith.
He is survived by his loving wife Lois; children, Ann (Kevin) Kaeter of Alexandria, Julie (Tony Rassier) Neuwirth of St. Joseph, Ben (Karyn) of St. Joseph, Greg (Holly) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Mitchell (Kali) Kaeter, Bryan Kaeter, Justin Kaeter, Ashley Warnert-Neuwirth, Vanessa Ulrich, Claire Warnert, Lewis Warnert, Matthew Warnert, Evelyn Warnert; great-grandchildren; Akeley and Everley Kaeter; sister-in-laws, Florence Warnert, Eva Warnert; many nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Toby.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sylvester and Harold.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019