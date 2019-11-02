Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
120 College Ave. N.
St. Joseph, MN 56374
(320) 363-7783
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church Heritage Hall
St. Joseph, MN
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church Heritage Hall
St. Joseph, MN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church Heritage Hall
St. Joseph, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
St. Joseph, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Warnert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy E. Warnert


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy E. Warnert Obituary
LeRoy E. Warnert

St. Joseph, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for LeRoy E. Warnert, age 86, of St. Joseph. LeRoy passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday all at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

LeRoy was born on June 10, 1933 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Benedict and Crescentia (Lahr) Warnert. He was raised in St. Joseph. LeRoy married Lois Z. Beumer on October 22, 1966 at St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. He owned and operated the family Century Farm as well as working for the Post Office for many years. LeRoy was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where he ushered for over 60 years, Knights of Columbus Council #7057, and was a Crosier Apostolate.

He enjoyed metal working, painting, reading, gardening, traveling, taking care of the animals on the farm. LeRoy especially loved the time spent with his family. He was also very devoted to his faith.

He is survived by his loving wife Lois; children, Ann (Kevin) Kaeter of Alexandria, Julie (Tony Rassier) Neuwirth of St. Joseph, Ben (Karyn) of St. Joseph, Greg (Holly) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Mitchell (Kali) Kaeter, Bryan Kaeter, Justin Kaeter, Ashley Warnert-Neuwirth, Vanessa Ulrich, Claire Warnert, Lewis Warnert, Matthew Warnert, Evelyn Warnert; great-grandchildren; Akeley and Everley Kaeter; sister-in-laws, Florence Warnert, Eva Warnert; many nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Toby.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sylvester and Harold.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now