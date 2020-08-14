1/1
LeRoy J. Kemper
LeRoy J. Kemper

Melrose - LeRoy J. Kemper, of Melrose, died peacefully on his birthday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 92 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17 at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home in Melrose.

LeRoy John Kemper was born August 14, 1928 in Melrose Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to John and Anna (Winters) Kemper. He was born on the farm and lived there his whole life. LeRoy married Kathryn "Kathy" Rien on May 19, 1973 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple dairy farmed until their retirement. Even when LeRoy worked as a surveyor for a few years he still milked the cows.

LeRoy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. He loved to read, collect coins, and he had a sweet tooth for ice cream. LeRoy also enjoyed traveling, especially to Canada to visit relatives.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Kemper of Melrose; children, Charles (Kathy) Rien of Melrose and Peggy (Paul) Keehr of New York; brother-in-law, Julian Haskamp; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; five nieces and nephews, four great nieces and nephews, and three great-great nieces and nephews.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Kemper; sister, Mary "Mae" Haskamp; and infant brother, John Kemper.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
