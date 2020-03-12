|
LeRoy J. Supan
St. Stephen - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for LeRoy J. Supan, age 84, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Eugene Doyle will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday (TODAY) at the St. Stephen Parish Hall and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Knights of Columbus Bishop Trobec Council 5276 will pray at 7:30 p.m., followed by parish prayers Friday at the parish hall. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
LeRoy was born March 9, 1936 in St. Cloud to John & Agnes (Schumer) Supan. He grew up on a farm and lived in the St. Stephen area all of his life. LeRoy married Ruth Theisen at St. Stephen Catholic Church over 60 years ago. He worked as a Highway Maintenance Worker for the Minnesota Department of Transportation and also worked for Bauerly Brothers, Incorporated. LeRoy was a very devoted and dedicated member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. He will be remembered for his involvement in the church choir, many aspects of the church bazaar, and always made himself available for anything the church needed. LeRoy was an active member of Knights of Columbus Bishop Trobec Council 5276 as a 4th Degree Knight. He was a committed member of the Park Board, starting with the town's very first piece of playground equipment and continuing through this past winter's ice rink. LeRoy enjoyed mowing lawn and plowing snow for himself and others, traveling, playing cards, polka dancing, family gatherings, holidays, gardening, and being outdoors. His generous nature was known by all who knew him. Most importantly, he was very proud of his family and very committed to his faith.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth of St. Stephen; sons and daughters, Al (Chris) of Sauk Rapids, Dan (Debbie Filipiak) of Burnsville, Laura (Keith Schupp) of Bemidji, Tim (Stacie) of Bowlus, Bonnie (Brad Jackson) of St. Cloud, Brian (Karen) of Montpelier, VT; brothers and sister, Ben (Alice) of St. Stephen, Donna Traut of Sartell, and George (Kathy) of White Bear Lake; and grandchildren, Andrew, Ashley, Callie, Megan, Dakota, Austin, Steven, Mallory, Amanda, Chelsea, and Kassandra. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Duane; son-in-law, Dan Milliron; and sisters, Pat Wrobel and Kitty Traut.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020