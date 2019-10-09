Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riverside Church
Big Lake, MN
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Riverside Church
Big Lake, MN
Leroy John "Andy" Anderson


1961 - 2019
Leroy John "Andy" Anderson Obituary
Leroy "Andy" John Anderson

Becker - Leroy "Andy" John Anderson, 58, succumbed to cancer after a valiant fight on October 5th, 2019. Andy is survived by his wife Shelly, sons Justin, Jesse, a man's best friend Porter, Father James Anderson, Sisters Ginny (Allan) Stay, Rosie (Kevin) Dyer, Carolyn (Jim) Sis, Jennifer (Dale) McLaird and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Andy was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.

Andy lived life to the fullest, he never took a day for granted and he taught so many how to enjoy the simple things the world had to offer. He would always wish health and happiness to all. Andy was always the life of the party; so very often many would gather at his home to enjoy drinks, laughter, good food and countless entertaining stories as he always referred to himself as the great pontificator. We can't forget that he was the most loyal Vikings football fan, win or lose he always supported his team.

A special thank you to the wonderful people at Quiet Oaks for their loving care and support during his final days.

Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday October 10th at 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm, respectively, at Riverside Church in Big Lake. Following the conclusion of the funeral services a Celebration of Life will be held at Jack and Jim's event center in Foley, MN. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-Grimsmo.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
