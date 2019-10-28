|
LeRoy N. Hemmesch
St. Martin - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for LeRoy N. Hemmesch, age 77, who died Sunday at the Melrose Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin. Visitation will continue from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the St. Martin Parish Center.
LeRoy was born on September 10, 1942 in Roscoe, MN to Erwin and Aegidia (Rothstein) Hemmesch. He married Roseann Thelen on April 9, 2005 in St. Martin, MN. He was co-owner of Mondloch Inc. for many years and loved serving everyone in the community. LeRoy shared his passion for hunting, fishing and sports with his family and friends every day with a smirk on his face. He was a kindhearted, humble man who loved his wife, Roseann deeply and enjoyed time with his family. LeRoy was a member of Paynesville Knights of Columbus, St. Martin Lions, and Lake Henry American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Roseann; stepchildren, Cindy (Jason Salzl) Thelen, Brian (Kris) Thelen, Sharelle (Jason) Burg, Brad (Stacy Hiemenz) Thelen, Connie (Rick) Messer, Darla (Jason) Honkomp; 23 grandchildren; siblings, Theresa (Art) Arnold, Kathy Schramel, Aggie (Larry) Gerads, Betty (Earl) Olmscheid, Frank (Pat), Patty (Art) Janssen, Lorie (Ray) Maciej, Ruth (Dave) Minnerath, Jesse (Shannon), Deb (Steve) Notch, Carla (Troy)Vagle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lou Hemmesch; brother-in-law, Jerry Schramel; nieces, Nikki Hemmesch and Renee Olmscheid.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019