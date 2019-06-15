Services
Church of All Saints, St. Mary
311 River St W
Holdingford, MN 56340
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Holdingford, MN
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Holdingford, MN
Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Holdingford, MN
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Holdingford, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of All Saints, St. Mary
Holdingford, MN
Holdingford - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of LeRoy Young, age 87 of Holdingford, will be 10:30 AM, Monday June 17 at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. LeRoy died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a gathering from 4:00 - 8:00PM Sunday and again after 9:00 AM Monday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. Parish prayers will be at 4:00PM. The Legion and VFW will pray at 5:30PM, followed by the Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph's Society at 7:00PM.

LeRoy was born April 1, 1932 in Arban to Edward and Theresa (Lange) Young. He grew up on his family farm and he entered the U.S. Army in 1951. He was discharged in 1953 and returned to farming. He married Eileen Bauer on July 17, 1956. He was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary, the Knights of Columbus, the Holdingford American Legion and the Holdingford VFW.

He is survived by his children, Diane Young, Holdingford; Deb (Dan) Knapp, Avon; Doris (Allan)Pilarski, St. Cloud; Delroy Young, Holdingford; Donna (Ken) Knapp, Avon; Duane Young, Holdingford; Ed Young, Holdingford; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jerome (Darlene) Young, Holdingford and sister-in-law, Lorraine Hartung.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eileen Young on July 12, 2018; an infant sister, Jeanette Young and his brother-in-law, Stephen Hartung.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 15, 2019
