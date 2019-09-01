Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Country Manor Chapel
Sartell, MN
Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Ft Ripley
Little Falls, MN
Leslie J. Bollig

Leslie J. Bollig Obituary
Leslie J. Bollig, 64, Valley Springs, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice Home in Sioux Falls.
There will be a visitation, memorial service, & luncheon reception at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell MN at 10:00. Full military honors burial will be at 3:00 at Ft Ripley in Little Falls, MN on Monday Sept. 9, 2019.

On Saturday, October 26, we will celebrate Les Bollig's life in Valley Springs, SD. This will be the day after what would be his 65th B-day. Details on time and location are still pending. Please check back for more info.

Leslie will be deeply missed by his wife of forty years, Kristine; two daughters, Lesley Bollig, Sioux Falls, and Sylvia (Mike) Gaul, Sioux Falls; his mother, Ruth Bollig, Sartell, MN; seven siblings, David (Diane) Bollig, Jed (Debbie) Bollig, Kevin (Bert) Bollig, Larry (Sharon) Bollig, Johnny Bollig, Mary Bjerke, and Bette (Ron) Karnik; two brother-in-laws, Jeff (MaryAnn) Anderson and Steve (Laurie) Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great nephews.
Leslie was preceded in death by his father, Wilfred; and one niece, Amber.
Online Condolences at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019
