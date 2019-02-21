Services
Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home, Inc.
1224 Sixth Street
Howard Lake, MN 55349
(320) 543-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home, Inc.
1224 Sixth Street
Howard Lake, MN 55349
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
Howard Lake, MN
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
Howard Lake, MN
View Map
Howard Lake - Strohschein, Lester F. 92 of Howard Lake, passed away 2/18/2019 at St. Mary's Care Ctr. of Winsted. Survivors include; wife Darlene, children Denton (Jan), and Jody Strohschein, Twin Brother Lawrence (Gladys), sister Mildred (Jim) Ryan, other relatives and friends. Funeral; 2 PM Friday, 2/22/2019 at St. James Lutheran Church of Howard Lake, Visitation; 4-8 PM Thursday at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Howard Lake and 1 hr prior to service at church on Friday. Interment: Howard Lake Cemetery. Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service 320-543-3401.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 21, 2019
