Lester V. Meyer



St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Lester V. Meyer, age 84, of St. Cloud. Les died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Pastor John Gabrielson will officiate. Entombment of the Urn will be at the St. John's Abbey Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church.



Les was born on March 23, 1935 to Clarence (Mike) and Mae (Weinstock) Meyer in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After moving several times during his early childhood, the family settled in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where he attended junior and senior high school. He received an early admission fellowship to the College of the University of Chicago from which he graduated in 1954.



Les was united in marriage to a high school classmate, Joan Town, who grew up on a farm near Chippewa Falls; they were married for 65 years. Les continued his studies at Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, Illinois. He continued his studies at the Divinity School at the University of Chicago, where he received his Ph.D. in Biblical Studies in 1973. After several years as a parish pastor in Wisconsin and Ohio, he joined the Religion Department of Concordia College in Moorhead, retiring after 32 years of service. During his retirement he taught occasional courses as an adjunct faculty member at St. John's University, St. Cloud State University and Zilina University in Slovakia. He also continued his long-time involvement in continuing education for adults in area churches. Les had been a member of the Catholic Biblical Association and the Society of Biblical Literature.



Les and Joan were privileged to live for extended periods in Jerusalem (where he studied), England (where he had an honorary fellowship to work on a writing project) and Slovakia (where he and Joan were both volunteers at the Bible School in Martin). They also enjoyed the opportunity to visit several other countries. For recreation, Les enjoyed reading (especially English literature) and listening to classical music.



He is survived by his wife, Joan; five children, Michael (Jane), Ellen (Dennis) Paynter, Nancy (Van) Parker, Caroline Simon and Karl (Paula); 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, James (Alice); and sister, Marjorie (Ray) Lundeen.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorials may be directed to Lutheran World Relief.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 4, 2019