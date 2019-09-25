|
Letitia Catherine Dick
St. Michael - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael MN with Father Joe Zabinski as Celebrant. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, with parish prayers at 7:00 PM, at The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael MN.
Letitia "Tish" Catherine Dick, age 89 of St. Michael, MN left this earth peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born August 11, 1930 in St. Michael, MN the daughter of Vincent and Ida (Daleiden) Zachman.
Letitia was united to Ralph in holy marriage on May 20, 1950 at St. Michael Catholic Church. The couple resided in St. Michael, MN. God blessed their marriage with nine children.
Letitia was a faithful life long active member of St. Michael Catholic Church, generously giving her time to RCIA. She also volunteered at the nursing home and enjoyed many hours gardening and found great joy in sharing her produce with others.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Hancock (Dave), Gregg Dick (Leslie), Mary Hackenmueller (Paul), Sharon Jude (Larry), Mike Dick (Michelle), Patty Plude (Jeff), David Dick, Tom Dick (Bonnie), Joe Dick (Jodi); 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, Mike Hancock, Lance (Heather) & son Oliver Hancock, Blake (Tamara) & daughter Talla Hancock, Elliot (Allee) & daughter Isla Hancock, Chris (Daryl) & children Marcus, Madelyn, Mollie Boeckers, Michelle (Aaron) & children Chase, Carson, Kennedy Stupar, Kim (Bryan) & daughters Aubrey, Autumn, Adalyn Thayer, Vince (Jessica) & children Summer, Zachary, Brady Hackenmueller, Brian (fiancée Amanda) & daughters Emmeline, Mirabelle Hackenmueller, Eric (Christina) & children Alis, Gwen Hackenmueller, Nick (Jane) & son William Jude, Ashley (Matt) & children Kiera, Grayson, Graham Hanson, Letitia (Stephen) Hanson, Jacob (Joan) & daughters Arabella, Paisley Dick, Ben (fiancée Alicia) & sons Boston, Nash Dick, Adam (Keri) & daughters Hayley, Ella Plude, Andrew (Brittany) & sons Henry, Otto Plude, Brittany (Joe) & son Carter Nelson, Daniel Dick, Sara Dick, Megan Dick, Isabelle Dick, Aly Heurung, Riley Heurung; and many other family and friends.
Letitia is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Dick; parents, Vincent and Ida Zachman; parents-in-law, Lambert and Mollie Dick; brother, Lowell Zachman (LaDonna); brother-in-law, Lloyd Dick (Rita); and infant grandson, Ken Hackenmueller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the St. Michael Catholic School.
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 25, 2019