Lidwina S. "Liddy" (Evans) GeersSt. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Lidwina S. "Liddy" (Evans) Geers, 102 of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Liddy passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Benedict's Center in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.Liddy was born on August 12, 1918 in St. Martin, Minnesota to the late William and Mary (Tschumperlin) Herges. She grew up on the family farm in Rockville. Liddy married Willard J. Evans in August 1942 and he passed away in 1974. She married Ben Geers and he passed away in 1995. Liddy resided in the St. Cloud area most of her life. She was employed for many years housecleaning for people before becoming a custodian at St. Cloud State University. Liddy was a member of St. Paul's Parish.Liddy loved reading and crocheting doilies and tablecloths. She also enjoyed gardening and was a fabulous cook. Liddy will be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor and her strong faith.Liddy is survived by her children, Mary Bakken of Coon Rapids, Bernie (Pam) Evans of Pierz, Shirley (Gary) Dirschel of Waite Park, Marvin (Patty) Evans of Coon Rapids, Darlene (Richard) Leininger of Zimmerman, Dwayne (Ronda) of Ivanhoe, Virginia and JoAnn (Rollie) Johnson of Sauk Rapids; daughter-in-law, Kathy Evans of Ramsey; step-children, Jim (Mary) Geers of Litchfield, Dick (Terri) Geers of Paynesville and Sandy (Steve) Rausch of Cold Spring; and many grand, great grand and great great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husbands; son, Jerry Evans; son-in-law, Steve Munstenteiger; and siblings.A heartfelt thank you St. Croix Hospice and St. Benedict's Center for their loving and professional care.