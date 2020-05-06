|
Lieutenant General Howard M. Fish
A private Mass will be held for Lieutenant General Howard M. Fish, 96, of Tyler, Texas, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Flint, Texas, with the Rev. James Rowland officiating. A private burial will be held at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, La.,, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
General Fish passed away April 30, 2020, in Tyler. He was born in Melrose on Aug. 1, 1923, to Nathaniel and Louise Gaetz Fish. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in June 1941. He entered the Army Air Forces in 1942 and fought both in World War II and the Korean War. His military decorations and awards included the Defense Distinguished Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross with one oak leaf cluster, Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal and Purple Heart.
In August 1974 General Fish became Director, Defense Security Assistance Agency, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (International Security Affairs) for Security Assistance. General Fish assumed the duties of Assistant Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force on March 1, 1978. On May 1, 1978, he was assigned additional duties as Assistant for Readiness and North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) Matters, and as Senior Air Force Member, Military Staff Committee, United Nations. He was promoted to lieutenant general on Oct. 4, 1974. General Fish was the Assistant Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force and the Assistant for Readiness and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Matters. In addition, he served as the Senior Air Force Member, Military Staff Committee, United Nations.
General Fish was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jamie; and infant daughter, Allison; sisters, Helen Hardin, Mary Lou Kammler and Dorothy Murtha; brothers, George Fish and Nathaniel Fish. He is survived by his son, Howard Math Jr. and wife Gloria; sisters, Natalie Rosen and Harriet Wall; brother, Nat Fish; and many nieces and nephews.
