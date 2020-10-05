Lila Irene Asmus



St. Cloud - Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Lila Irene Asmus, age 96 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Sanctuary in St. Cloud.



Visitation will be one hour prior to services.



Lila Irene Asmus was born on August 10th, 1924 to Max and Amanda (Lade) Wollin in Strathcona, MN. The family later moved to Herman, MN where Lila grew up.



On May 14, 1944 Lila was united in marriage to LaVern Asmus. They resided in Morris, MN until LaVern's retirement in 1977 at which time they moved to many different locations throughout MN as apartment building caretakers, until finally settling down for good in St. Cloud in 1992. Lila enjoyed caretaking very much, as it gave her the opportunity to meet many new people. LaVern and Lila were married for 66 years, until his passing in January 2011.



Lila loved being a homemaker. When her children were young, she took great pride in making most of her children's clothing, for which she earned many complements. She also enjoyed embroidery, making quilts, playing cards and spending time with her family. Her faith in God was something especially important to Lila, and she continued to study the Lords word until the very end of her life.



Left to treasure Lila's memory are her children, Gary (Vicki) Asmus of Morris, Diann Richards of Sauk Rapids and Valerie Lutz of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband, LaVern and brothers, Harold, Donald, Raymond Wollin and sister, Alice Iverson, and former son-in-law Donald Lutz.









