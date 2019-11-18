|
Lillian C. Phillipp
St. Cloud, MN - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lillian C. Phillipp, 80, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.
Family and friends may call between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud.
Lillian was born on March 10, 1939 in St. Nicholas, Minnesota to Alphonse and Agnes (Kronenberg) Phillipp. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Lillian grew up in the Luxemburg area and graduated from Technical High School in 1957 and then attended St. Cloud Business College. Lillian retired from the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center as Chief of Personal Property Management, after 35 years of service.
Lillian was a sweet and compassionate person who always saw the good in others. She was always willing to babysit her niece and nephew and their children. Lillian loved to travel and took many vacations with her brother. Some of Lillian's favorite adventures were trips to Europe, Branson, the North Eastern United States and many of the National Parks.
Lillian loved to read, play cards, attend Vikings and Twins games, collect coins, complete sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles and was the keeper of the Kronenberg and Phillipp family history. Lillian was also the primary caretaker for many elderly family members. Church participation was essential to Lillian. She volunteered at St. Peter's Catholic Church frequently as a funeral greeter, delivering Meals on Wheels, and visiting with parishioners at Country Manor.
Lillian is survived by her brother, Ralph Phillipp of Huntington Beach, California; brother-in-law, Elliott Rubald of Clear Lake; niece, Linda Goergen; nephew, Curtis (Cory) Rubald; great-nephews, Jonathan (Alex Betts) Goergen, Brian (Tina) Goergen, and Connor Rubald; great-great nieces and nephews, Joel Goergen, Sofia Goergen, Mason Betts, Micayla Betts and Elliott Goergen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Florabel Rubald.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019