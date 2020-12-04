1/1
Lillian M. "Lil" Skillingstad
1929 - 2020
Lillian "Lil" M. Skillingstad

Waite Park, MN - Lillian "Lil" M. Skillingstad, age 91, Waite Park, MN, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. The rosary will be prayed at 9:00 AM followed by visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM all at the church. Your health and safety are most important. In light of Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. We respect your decision if you are unable to attend. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lil was born January 23, 1929 in New Munich, MN to Joseph and Anna (Frieler) LeClaire. She married Francis R. Skillingstad on November 28, 1950 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Lil served as a foster parent for 48 infant children over the years. She also was a foster mom to one long term foster child, Mike Carlson. Lil was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards and could be found playing cards at Whitney Senior Center and Waite Park Senior Center as well as hosting many card groups at her home.

Survivors include her children, Kenneth (Carol) Skillingstad of St. Cloud, MN; Grace Ann (Clint) Hegseth of Browerville, MN; Dale (Cassandra) Skillingstad of Sauk Rapids, MN; Joan (Mark) Theisen of St. Cloud, MN; Joyce (Jeff) Hahn of Victoria, TX; and Glen (Diane) Skillingstad of St. Cloud, MN; 18 grandchildren, Nikki (Mike), Terri (Rob), Anna (Jamey), Scott, Cody, Hope (Jeremy), Sarah (Shawn), Maegen, Erin, Jesse, Matthew (Katherine), Luke, Daniel, Evan (Amber), Katie, Melissa, Jennifer (Nick) and Andrea; and 15 great grandchildren, Mira, Romy, Kali, Dawson, Tate, Ryder, Harper, Sophia, Sadie, Sydney, Cora Lillian, Atlas, Zeplyn, Oliva and Kaleb.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Francis on September 17, 2007, five brothers, Richard, Hilary, Delbert, Lambert and Allen LeClaire, and three sisters, Sr. Noel LeClaire OSB, Gertrude Larson and Mildred LeClaire.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Rosary
09:00 AM
St. John Cantius Catholic Church
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Catholic Church
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
