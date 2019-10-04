|
|
Linda L. Lahr
St. Cloud - January 2, 1954- September 30, 2019
Linda L. Lahr (Trebtoske), 65 passed away peacefully Sept. 30, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Linda on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN, with a gathering at 10am. Linda is survived and will be missed dearly by her husband Gordon H. Lahr; her sons, Cory (Kari) Diederich, Jason Diederich (Molly Posch), David (Angela) Lahr; grandchildren, Meghan and Nolan Diederich; Ana Diederich; Victoria, Gabriella, Liliana, and Amelia Lahr. She is also survived by her mother Lois Trebtoske, 5 brothers and many nieces and nephews. Linda's grandchildren were her most precious treasures, she had a special bond with each of them. Linda resided in the Richmond/St. Cloud area throughout her life where she spread her love and passions with everyone she came in contact with. She had many special friends and hobbies. She provided a loving home to many cats and dogs over the years, most recently, Delilah. Together with her husband, she built a business making and selling primitive furniture and antiques. She loved garage sales, sewing, crafting, quilting, and traveling. She will be missed for the selfless love she gave to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John F. Trebtoske.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 4, 2019