Linda L. Neu
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Linda L. Neu, age 68, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Rev Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Linda was born May 6, 1951 in St. Cloud to Clifford & Alfrieda (Kampa) Jacquemart. She married Duane Neu on June 19, 1971 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minden Township. Linda graduated from Foley High School in 1969 and has lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of her life. She worked in customer service for PCI, Merrill May, Astound, and Capital One. Linda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was involved with the Bazaar and was a former usher. She volunteered at the Benton County Historical Society. Linda was an avid Vikings fan and enjoyed Bingo, crocheting, coffee, stovetop popcorn, jello wiggles, the cabin in Motley, and Riverside Resort. She had a great sense of humor and was known for her one liners. Her grandkids lit up her life and were very special to her!
Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Duane of Sauk Rapids; daughters and son, Jen (Tim) Smith of Cambridge, Sarah Neu of Sauk Rapids, Phil Neu (Kari Hommerding) of Sartell, and Emily (Lance) Wurm of Silver Lake; sisters and brothers, Judy (Clarence) Kiffmeyer of Sauk Rapids, Jerry (Kathy) Jacquemart of Foley, Elaine Kowski of St. Cloud, Mary (Curt) Jurek of Foley, Bill (Barb) Jacquemart of St. Cloud, Donald (Linda) Jacquemart of Foley, Roger Jacquemart of St. Paul, and Carol (Jim) McNaughton of Monticello; and grandchildren, Gabby, Garrett, Kylin, Kayzley, Quinn, Corbin, and a baby on the way. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin & Kathleen Neu; and brother-in-law, Syl Kowski.
Obituary, guest book and video tribute available at www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019