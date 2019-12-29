Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Alm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Alm


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. Alm Obituary
Linda M. Alm

Former Sartell resident Linda M. Alm, 60, died December 20, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital, Minnesota.

A celebration of life in memory of Linda will be held in July 2020 at a date to be determined.

Linda Mae Alm was born August 4th, 1959 in Topeka Kansas; daughter of Henry Byron Alm and Sharon Ann Alm (Johnson). She was the middle child of her two siblings, Barney Allen Alm and Deanna Lee Alm. Linda graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks North Dakota class of 1977. Linda always cherished time with her siblings growing up and had fond memories of their lives traveling while their father served in the US Air Force.

Linda completed her college degree in 1993 from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's in teaching social studies with a behavioral emphasis. Linda's passion was teaching and spent her teaching career supporting children in various school districts throughout central Minnesota.

Linda outlined the two best events in her life as the births of her children: Jett Nathan Phillips and Jenna Lynn Malikowski (Phillips), and the births of her grandchildren: Ana, Joseph, Natalya, Sophia, and Tieryen. There was not one thing in this world Linda would not do for her family and friends. Linda will be remembered for her kind, loving, and soft-hearted demeanor. Linda enjoyed crocheting, gardening, swimming, reading, and being grandma "Mimi".

Linda is survived by her father, Henry Alm; mother, Sharon Alm; sister, Deanna Alm; brother, Barney Alm; children, Jett Phillips and Jenna Malikowski; and her five grandchildren.

Linda would like any donations to be sent to the or .



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -