Linda M. Alm
Former Sartell resident Linda M. Alm, 60, died December 20, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital, Minnesota.
A celebration of life in memory of Linda will be held in July 2020 at a date to be determined.
Linda Mae Alm was born August 4th, 1959 in Topeka Kansas; daughter of Henry Byron Alm and Sharon Ann Alm (Johnson). She was the middle child of her two siblings, Barney Allen Alm and Deanna Lee Alm. Linda graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks North Dakota class of 1977. Linda always cherished time with her siblings growing up and had fond memories of their lives traveling while their father served in the US Air Force.
Linda completed her college degree in 1993 from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's in teaching social studies with a behavioral emphasis. Linda's passion was teaching and spent her teaching career supporting children in various school districts throughout central Minnesota.
Linda outlined the two best events in her life as the births of her children: Jett Nathan Phillips and Jenna Lynn Malikowski (Phillips), and the births of her grandchildren: Ana, Joseph, Natalya, Sophia, and Tieryen. There was not one thing in this world Linda would not do for her family and friends. Linda will be remembered for her kind, loving, and soft-hearted demeanor. Linda enjoyed crocheting, gardening, swimming, reading, and being grandma "Mimi".
Linda is survived by her father, Henry Alm; mother, Sharon Alm; sister, Deanna Alm; brother, Barney Alm; children, Jett Phillips and Jenna Malikowski; and her five grandchildren.
Linda would like any donations to be sent to the or .
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019