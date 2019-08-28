|
Linda Mae (Nelson) Brannan
St. Cloud - Linda Mae (Nelson) Brannan, 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1956 in Montevideo, MN to the late Clarence and Alice Nelson.
Linda is survived by her sons; Aaron (Issurah) Brannan, Ben (Katie) Brannan, and Jesse (Dayna) Brannan; two granddaughters (London and Sydney Brannan).
Linda was a hard-working mother of three, who held several jobs, but her occupation did not define who she was. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, enjoying the company of friends and family, and, of course, playing to win big money at bingo, raffles, and other games of chance. Above all, Linda cherished her closest friends and family.
A benefit is planned for September 6th, 2019 at MT's on 8th.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019