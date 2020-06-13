Linus "Loppy" Bonfig
1927 - 2020
Linus "Loppy" Bonfig

Freeport - Linus J. "Loppy" Bonfig, age 93, life-long resident of Freeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in his apartment at Park View Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church in Freeport.

Linus John Bonfig was born March 11, 1927 in Freeport, Minnesota to Edward and Barbara (Kleve) Bonfig. Before retiring, Loppy farmed the Bonfig family homestead outside of Freeport. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved playing cards, and traveling to the nearby casinos. But his two favorite pastimes were fishing and baseball. Loppy's wonderful sense of humor, storytelling abilities, love of people and his lifelong flirtation with all the ladies will surely be missed.

He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. To his family he was our "Uncle Loppy".

Loppy was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Edward Bonfig; five siblings, Eleanor "Toodie" Wimmer, Lucille "Sis" Eiynck/Hinnenkamp, Doloris "Mooky" Gerdes, Victor "Vic" Bonfig, and Marie Elisabeth (who died at birth); brother-in-laws, sister-in-law, and other relatives.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
109 Second Avenue NE
Freeport, MN 56331
320-256-4249
