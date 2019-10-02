Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Lisa A. "Omi" Burch


1963 - 2019
Lisa A. "Omi" Burch Obituary
Lisa "Omi" A. Burch

Bowlus - Memorial Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Lisa "Omi" A. Burch, age 55, who passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Rev. Randy Welsand will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Lisa was born on October 31, 1963 in Libertyville, IL. She was raised by George and Gayle (Griescheim) Sills in Illinois until she moved to college in La Crosse, WI where she obtained a degree in education. Lisa taught school in La Crosse, WI. She also sold Mary Kay Cosmetics and managed shops during the last 12 years. Lisa married Steve Burch on June 2, 2001 in Hillsboro, WI. She enjoyed fishing, cruises, seeing the world and watching NASCAR. Lisa was a social person who loved all things pink and glitter. She was especially proud of her son, Steven and her grandchildren. Lisa lived life to the fullest and will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Steve of Bowlus; son, Steven of Sauk Rapids; step children, Alicia (Buck) Knitt of Milwaukee, WI, Crystal (Alex) Vinz of Markesan, WI and Allan Burch of Markesan, WI; grandchildren, Ryker, Foster, Kyree, Elowyn and Pyper; and brother, Andy Rueck of Springfield, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents; mother in-law, Sharon and father in-law, Melvyn.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 2, 2019
