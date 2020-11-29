1/1
Lisa A. Novak
1961 - 2020
Lisa A. Novak

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Lisa A. Novak, 59 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at the parish cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 and also one hour prior to mass on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lisa was born on January 8, 1961 in St. Cloud to Herman and Marian (Witte) Fischer. She has lived in the Sauk Rapids area all of her life. Lisa worked in distribution at Hoya Vision for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Lisa loved to read, keep up on current affairs, go on camping trips with her family and grocery shopping. She was especially proud of her family and adored her grandchildren. Lisa was strong willed and determined. She worked hard in life and in raising her children.

Survivors include her husband Loran of Sauk Rapids, children, Briana (Harley Sawatzky) Novak of Isle, Krista of Sauk Rapids and Sam of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Rose and Magnolia Sawatzky; mother, Marian Fischer of St. Cloud; siblings, Brian Fischer of San Diego, CA, Keith (Linda) Fischer, Kevin (Julie) Fischer, Beth (Tim) Koshenina and Dale Fischer all of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her father Herman and twin sister, Lorie Fischer.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
