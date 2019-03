Lisa Ann Jacobson



Clearwater, MN - Lisa Ann Jacobson, age 48 of Clearwater who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at her home, in Clearwater, Minnesota.



Lisa was born on April 7th, 1970 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Darlene (Dorn) Engebretson. She was a 1988 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School. Lisa married Ron Jacobson at Lake Tahoe, California, in May 1997. Lisa was also a knowledgeable retail cosmetic beauty advisor and active in homeopathic medicine.



Lisa was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker. She was especially proud of her daughter Mariah, and very much enjoyed her friends, son Ross, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and was an active "Big Sister". She had a gentle, giving, and beautiful spirit. She was devoted to all the people that surrounded her.



Lisa was very fond of her companion dogs and had an endless love for all animals and thoroughly enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors, and camping with her husband.



Lisa is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Mariah of Fargo, North Dakota; son Ross (Brenda) of St. Augusta, mother Darlene of Sartell; grandchildren Logan and Avery; brother, Russ (Carla) of Holdingford; sister, Dianne (Dale) Fredrickson of Lakeville; and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, George.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater. Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Interment will be private at a later date.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary