Lisa K. Lenger
St. Cloud, MN - Lisa Kay Lenger, age 65, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis, MN.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
Lisa was born February 14, 1954 in Fresno, CA to Harry and Maxine (Schmidt) Scheffler. She married John Lenger on May 25, 1991 in St. Cloud, MN. Lisa was employed by St. Cloud Hospital and later worked for JM Oil.
Survivors include her significant other, Lance Kiley of St. Cloud, MN; daughters Tonya (Matt) Jahn of Princeton, MN; Heather (Terry) Pitts of Otsego, MN; step daughters Elizabeth Kiley of Colorado Springs, CO; Sarah Kiley of Colorado Springs, CO; mother, Maxine Scheffler of Avon, MN; brothers, George Scheffler of Avon, MN; Leonard Scheffler of Bloomington, IN; and six grandchildren, Cordell Yandell-Anderson, Skylar Marsh, Trent Marsh, Ellie Pitts, Kaydee Collins, and Persephone Kiley.
She was preceded in death by her father, husband, John Lenger on October 20, 1998, and brother, Terry Vaughan.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019