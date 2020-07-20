1/1
Lloyd J. "Butch" Roering Jr.
Lloyd J. "Butch" Roering, Jr.

Sauk Rapids, MN - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St Cloud for Lloyd J. "Butch" Roering Jr. of Sauk Rapids who died on Sunday July 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota.

Friends may call on Thursday between 9:00-11:00 AM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Butch was born March 2, 1949 in St. Cloud to Lloyd and Jean (Daml) Roering Sr. Butch Served in the United States Army receiving the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with sixty Device, Expert Badge with Rifle, Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar (M-16), Sharpshooter Badge with Machine Gun (M-60). Butch received an Honorable discharge in 1970. He married Diane Haffner January 15th 1972 in Waite Park they enjoyed 48 years together.

Butch belonged to the Vietnam Veterans of America, DAV, 40 & 8ers, Legion 428 Waite Park, VFW 428 St. Cloud, Eagles Club #622, he was very actively involved at the VFW 428 for over forty years. Butch was the adjutant for many year's quartermaster and commander. He enjoyed playing Cribbage, Casino games on the computer, Socializing with friends and family.

Butch is survived by his wife Diane, three children; Amy Roering of St. Cloud, Joseph Roering of St. Cloud, Melissa Roering of Sauk Rapids, thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Jim Roering.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
